Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and other WWE stars react to The Rock's message to Rhea Ripley

Many WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and R-Truth, have reacted to The Rock's message to Rhea Ripley on Instagram.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment on the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW. He cut an incredibly hilarious promo before dropping a bombshell as he addressed Roman Reigns with the latter's "Head of the Table" catchphrase.

However, after heading backstage, The Rock seems to have spent some time with Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley. The People's Champ recently took to Instagram to share backstage photos with the duo where he can be seen holding Ripley's Women's World Championship. He also sent a message to The Eradicator saying that he loves and appreciates her.

Many WWE personalities liked Dwayne Johnson's post about Mami, including Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, R-Truth, Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Samantha Irvin, Bronson Reed, Ivy Nile, Dragon Lee, Omos and others.

Check out a screenshot of their likes below:

Screenshot of stars' likes on The Rock's Instagram post

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley discussed why R-Truth is not in The Judgment Day

During the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Rhea Ripley said that it was cool to see R-Truth team up with The Miz again because she was a huge fan of Awesome Truth growing up.

The Eradicator also mentioned that Truth is not part of The Judgment Day because they have not come to an agreement on that.

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in... To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone," Rhea Ripley said.

Some fans even want R-Truth to join the fearsome faction as their leader. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for his future.

Do you believe Truth should join The Judgment Day in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.