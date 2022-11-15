Dominik Mysterio defeats Brock Lesnar's long-time friend on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio collided with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

This was the latter's second match in a row on TV since Triple H came to power. He returned to the red brand last week, where he collided with Austin Theory in a singles match, which was won by the former Money in the Bank contract holder.

During a backstage segment on RAW this week, Shelton Benjamin discussed Theory losing his briefcase last week. He was then confronted by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The two parties exchanged words before Benjamin challenged Mysterio to a match on the show tonight.

Dominik played the cowardly heel during the bout by leaving the ring to avoid the former tag team champion. After blindsiding the latter multiple times, The Judgment Day member went for the 619, but Benjamin stopped him and took him out with a power slam followed by a running knee.

After The Gold Standard locked Dominik in an Ankle Lock, Damian Priest, who was at ringside with Rhea Ripley, helped the latter reach the bottom rope to break the hold. In the end, Dominik Mysterio hit Shelton Benjamin with a frog splash to emerge victorious.

What are your thoughts on Dominik beating Shelton? Sound off in the comments below!

