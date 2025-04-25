Dominik Mysterio explains how Rhea Ripley helped him during promos

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were an on-screen couple for almost two years before the former NXT North American Champion betrayed The Eradicator and joined forces with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam 2024. "Dirty" Dominik recently shed light on how Rhea helped him during his promos.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, The Judgment Day member noted that Rhea Ripley used to perform double duty and say his lines during promos. The WWE Intercontinental Champion stated that the crowd would let her speak and boo him every time he tried to get a word in.

"She [Rhea Ripley] would have to say what I had to say for me because we had to get the message across. But I couldn't get it across. So she had to say it. Coz for some reason, they'd let her speak, and then me, they just start booing me. So I'd try to get it out, and then they'd cut me off, and then she'd get a whole sentence out, then we'd try it again, and then it still wouldn't work. So she would just have to say the whole thing. So it was double work," he said. [From 15:57 onwards]

You can check out Mysterio's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio won his first main roster title at WrestleMania 41. He pinned Finn Balor to become the WWE Intercontinental Champion in the fatal four-way match that also featured Bron Breakker and Penta as the other two stars.

John Cena makes a massive claim about Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio recently received massive praise from Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena.

In the most recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, The Cenation Leader stated that "Dirty" Dom was born to be a professional wrestler. He praised The Judgment Day member and noted that the latter has yet to showcase his true potential. Cena believes that Dominik will be the greatest Mysterio in professional wrestling.

"Dom Mysterio is born for this. Period. And I got to work with him very early in his career... Dom just makes everything effortless, and he doesn't crack under pressure. And any pool we've dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he's swimming laps around everybody else. We ain't even close to what that kid's capable of. He's incredible, and he's going to be incredible for the next 20 years or as long as he wants to be in this business. He will be, and I love his dad like he's another one as a close connection. I love that dude. He will be the most famous Mysterio in professional wrestling," he said.

In his most recent in-ring appearance, Dominik Mysterio defeated Penta to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship on Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the member of The Judgment Day.

