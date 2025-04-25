Dominik Mysterio fires brutal shots at John Cena

Dominik Mysterio often speaks openly about fellow WWE Superstars. He recently fired shots at Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena in an interview.

During a recent appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE Intercontinental Champion noted that a professional wrestler always has to evolve. However, he followed it up by taking a dig at John Cena, insinuating that the 17-time World Champion has remained the same. Mysterio stated he was not a fan of The Cenation Leader, CM Punk, and Rey Mysterio.

"I feel like you kind of always got to evolve, right? Because I feel like that's just wrestling unless you're John Cena. [...] No, I'm not a John Cena guy. I'm not a CM Punk guy. I'm not a Rey Mysterio guy," he said. [From 41:42 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

Dominik Mysterio and John Cena had successful outings at WrestleMania 41. Both stars won gold on Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals. While The Judgment Day member pinned Finn Balor to win his first Intercontinental Title, Cena defeated Cody Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship.

John Cena speaks highly of Dominik Mysterio

While Dominik Mysterio mocked John Cena in the interview, the latter had several great things to say about the 28-year-old.

While speaking on The Pat McAfee Show after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship, John Cena sang massive praises of the younger Mysterio. The veteran noted that "Dirty" Dom was born for professional wrestling and has yet to reach his true potential. He believes that the latter has a bright future in front of him.

"Dom Mysterio is born for this. Period. And I got to work with him very early in his career. [...] Dom just makes everything effortless, and he doesn't crack under pressure. And any pool we've dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he's swimming laps around everybody else. We ain't even close to what that kid's capable of. He's incredible, and he's going to be incredible for the next 20 years or as long as he wants to be in this business. He will be, and I love his dad like he's another one as a close connection. I love that dude. He will be the most famous Mysterio in professional wrestling," he said.

Check out Cena's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against Penta on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. On the other hand, John Cena is slated to show up on Friday Night SmackDown later tonight.

