Dominik Mysterio gets hilarious new nickname 

Popular WWE star Dominik Mysterio was given a hilarious new nickname today. The Judgment Day star is the reigning Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW.

Ad

CM Punk was interviewed by Kevin Hart at Fanatics Fest today and gave Mysterio a humorous new nickname. He suggested that Dominik Mysterio's real name was actually Brad Mysterio, and claimed that the champion called him every morning for advice.

"Every morning, Dominik starts his day with a phone call to Uncle Phil, that's me, and we talk. We talk about life, we talk about the business, we talk about his sister. We both love his sister, Aalyah. Dominik is not even his real name; that is just his work name. His real name is Brad. I don't know if anybody knew that. Yeah, it is Brad," said Punk. [From 0:01 - 0:28]

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Punk will be challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night of Champions this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Konnan comments on what WWE star Dominik Mysterio is like in real life

Wrestling legend Konnan recently shared that Dominik Mysterio's attitude is completely different from his on-screen persona in the promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Konnan described how different Mysterio was to his character in the company. The legend noted that Dirty Dom was respectful in real life despite excelling as a heel on WWE television.

Ad

"When he came in, he was basically Rey Mysterio's son and under his shadow. Of course, he is just starting. And then when they turned him heel, something clicked, because he is not that cocky arrogant guy you see, like in real life. He was always very quiet, very humble, and I was like 'Where the f*** did that come from?'" [1:22 onwards]

Ad

You can check out Konnan's comments in the video below:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, at WrestleMania 41 to capture the Intercontinental Championship. He is in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on RAW, but the 31-year-old suffered a separated shoulder this past Monday night on the red brand and will be out of action for a while.

Mysterio will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

If you use the quote from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More