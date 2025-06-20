Veteran provides sneak peek into WWE star Dominik Mysterio's real life (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio is considered one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster right now. However, his real-life persona is apparently quite different, according to wrestling veteran Konnan.

Dominik's heel turn was a pivotal point in his career that cemented his status as a viable singles star. He is currently part of The Judgment Day stable and is expected to become one of the biggest names in the company in the coming years.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan talked about how different Dominik is in real life. According to him, Rey Mysterio's son is calm and respectful person.

"When he came in, he was basically Rey Mysterio's son and under his shadow. Of course, he is just starting. And then when they turned him heel, something clicked, because he is not that cocky arrogant guy you see, like in real life. He was always very quiet, very humble, and I was like 'Where the f*** did that come from?'" [1:22 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Konnan says WWE star Dominik Mysterio initially did not want to join wrestling

According to Konnan, Dominik was not really interested in wrestling before he joined WWE.

During the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan discussed how Dominik was trained later on to join the professional wrestling community.

"The main thing was he didn't know what he wanted to do, and Rey was afraid, you know. He didn't go to college, and he didn't wanna be in wrestling. And then one day, he just told his dad, 'You know what I wanna take a shot at wrestling.' So we started to train him, he was out of shape, you know. He got tired really easily. So he (Rey) sent him to Florida to get in shape, then he sent him to Calgary with Lance Storm, and different places." [0:52 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

