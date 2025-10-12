  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio gets a new tattoo ahead of WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio gets a new tattoo ahead of WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Oct 12, 2025
Dominik Mysterio (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Dominik Mysterio (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio was seen sporting a new tattoo ahead of Monday Night RAW. This upcoming edition of the red brand will air live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

"Dirty" Dom has multiple tattoos across different parts of his body. The inks honor his family legacy and cultural heritage and reflect personal moments from his life. He got a new one on his neck recently.

Netflix Australia & NZ recently shared a video of the member of The Judgment Day sitting in front of a mirror with his title belts. Mysterio took off a wig he was wearing and unveiled a massive new neck tattoo of a luchador mask.

You can check out the video below:

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of WWE programming for some time now. In addition to the prestigious IC title, which he will reportedly defend against John Cena, Mysterio also has the AAA Mega Championship belt around his waist.

Popular WWE star hails Dominik Mysterio as a future world champion

Former WWE Champion Big E recently made a massive claim about Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on a recent edition of RAW Recap, Big E reflected on Mysterio's impressive growth in the last three or four years. The former member of The New Day stated that he would be surprised if Dominik doesn't hold a world championship within the next five years.

"The thought of putting the label 'future world champion' on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I'd laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn't hold a world championship within the next five years," he said.

It will be intriguing to see whether the reports of a title match between the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors and John Cena turn out to be true. The Intercontinental Championship is the only title The Cenation Leader has never won in his WWE career. It would be a massive opportunity for Cena to become a Grand Slam Champion before hanging up his boots.

Ankit Verma is a writer from Shimla, India.

He joined Sportskeeda as a WWE news writer in 2023. He has 2,700+ articles published on the website, covering wrestling shows, interviews, breaking wrestling news, and more.

