Dominik Mysterio has an interesting reaction after Rhea Ripley gets into a social media conflict with Judgment Day members

Rhea Ripley was recently involved in a social media conflict with Judgment Day members Liv Morgan and JD McDonagh. On Twitter/X, Dominik Mysterio seemingly reacted to their exchange.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Mysterio betrayed Ripley and helped Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship. The 27-year-old's actions led to Ripley's exit from The Judgment Day.

On Twitter/X, Ripley was involved in a heated exchange with McDonagh, who took shots at his former stablemate. The Eradicator responded by calling McDonagh a "Finn Balor d**k rider". Mysterio had an interesting reaction to the conflict which can be seen here.

Ripley and Mysterio are former Judgment Day stablemates. Over the last couple of years, Mysterio accompanied Ripley for the majority of her marquee matches and vice versa.

The Eradicator also played a major role during Mysterio's reign as the NXT North American Champion.

Liv Morgan revealed why Dominik Mysterio won't betray her like Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan believes that Dominik Mysterio won't betray her, as she understands him and has accepted the 27-year-old for who he is.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Morgan revealed that she wasn't worried about the possibility of being betrayed by Mysterio. She said:

"It's because I understand Dominik and I accept him exactly for who he is. And I think that's what is different between me and Rhea Ripley and me and his father. They didn't accept him but I do. [...] So, I'm not a slight bit worried, not even a little bit. I haven't even thought that way. You're crazy for thinking that way."

At the upcoming Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event, Morgan and Mysterio will team up for a Mixed Tag Team Match against the team of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day laid out the Terror Twins.

