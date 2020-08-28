Dominik Mysterio lists 3 things he wants to do with Rey Mysterio in the WWE

This past weekend, Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam. On his debut, Dominik Mysterio went one on one with The Monday Night Messiah, Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Even though Dominik Mysterio came up short at the PPV, he has proven his prowess in the ring to the WWE Universe and has made his father, Rey Mysterio proud.

Although Dominik Mysterio's first match was on this past weekend, he was seen alongside Rey Mysterio for the past few months. Dominik Mysterio appeared for the first time in WWE as a kid when Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were fighting for his custody.

Jump to 2019, Dominik Mysterio was seen on Rey Mysterio's side when he was feuding with Samoa Joe for the United States Championship. Over the months, Dominik Mysterio aided Rey Mysterio on his bout with Brock Lesnar. After Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio was involved in a rivalry with Seth Rollins.

The Monday Night Messiah drove Rey Mysterio eye first into the steel steps, leading to an Eye For An Eye Match between the two. To exact revenge, Dominik Mysterio sparked a feud with Seth Rollins, leading to a hellacious match between the two Superstars.

Dominik Mysterio's WWE bucket list for working with Rey Mysterio

After his WWE debut this past weekend, Dominik Mysterio was in conversation with talkSPORT. During the interview, Dominik Mysterio spoke about Vince McMahon's influence on his debut and the Chairman's reaction to the match. Also, Dominik Mysterio spoke about working with Brock Lesnar and what he'd like to do with his father, Rey Mysterio during their time in the WWE.

"I think bucket list wise with my dad would be winning some Tag Team titles. Definitely having a pay-per-view match with him at WrestleMania, just one-on-one. I think maybe the last bucket list would be being able to induct him into the Hall of Fame as a WWE superstar. That would be out of this world amazing."

Dominik Mysterio seems to be a promising talent and now that Rey Mysterio has re-signed with WWE, it is quite possible to see Dominik tick his wishes off his bucket list.