  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan want new member to join The Judgment Day; Finn Balor's reaction revealed

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan want new member to join The Judgment Day; Finn Balor's reaction revealed

By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 11, 2025 09:08 GMT
The Judgment Day isn
The Judgment Day isn't on the same page. (Images via WWE.com)

The Judgment Day is in trouble. Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor all have their separate goals on WWE RAW, but their collective vision seems to grow further apart every week.

Mysterio and Morgan seem to be on the same page with one issue, though. They both want to add a new member to The Judgment Day following JD McDonagh's nasty injury a few weeks ago. Dirty Dom even brought it up with Balor during a backstage segment on WWE RAW this Monday.

Initially arguing about something else, Dominik Mysterio told The Prince they should consider adding a new member to the group. He admitted that The Judgment Day was a little shorthanded, with Liv Morgan agreeing with her on-screen boyfriend. However, Finn Balor hated the idea.

also-read-trending Trending

He blamed Mysterio for McDonagh's injury before bluntly exclaiming that there won't be any new additions to the group. Balor declared that he would fix things for The Judgment Day himself. The Irishman also claimed he will defeat Seth Rollins next week on WWE RAW, before winning the Elimination Chamber Match to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

While that series of events is unlikely, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio may look to pounce. They could add a new member to The Judgment Day behind Finn Balor's back, potentially fracturing their relationship for good.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी