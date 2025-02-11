Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan want new member to join The Judgment Day; Finn Balor's reaction revealed

The Judgment Day is in trouble. Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor all have their separate goals on WWE RAW, but their collective vision seems to grow further apart every week.

Mysterio and Morgan seem to be on the same page with one issue, though. They both want to add a new member to The Judgment Day following JD McDonagh's nasty injury a few weeks ago. Dirty Dom even brought it up with Balor during a backstage segment on WWE RAW this Monday.

Initially arguing about something else, Dominik Mysterio told The Prince they should consider adding a new member to the group. He admitted that The Judgment Day was a little shorthanded, with Liv Morgan agreeing with her on-screen boyfriend. However, Finn Balor hated the idea.

Trending

Expand Tweet

He blamed Mysterio for McDonagh's injury before bluntly exclaiming that there won't be any new additions to the group. Balor declared that he would fix things for The Judgment Day himself. The Irishman also claimed he will defeat Seth Rollins next week on WWE RAW, before winning the Elimination Chamber Match to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

While that series of events is unlikely, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio may look to pounce. They could add a new member to The Judgment Day behind Finn Balor's back, potentially fracturing their relationship for good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback