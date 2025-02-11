WWE RAW on Netflix - Best and Worst - Huge problem with Jey Uso's choice; new Judgment Day member?

WWE RAW tonight saw some heavy progress on the road to WrestleMania 41. It's been a divisive build so far, but at least we have some clarity now.

Most of the show was dedicated to Elimination Chamber, particularly with qualifying matches. However, two huge world title bouts have been announced. One directly for WrestleMania and one that could have huge implications for The Show of Shows.

So, let's get into the biggest positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3. Best: IyoMania is back on

After last week's debacle of Rhea Ripley accidentally costing IYO SKY a spot in the women's Elimination Chamber Match, things have been put right this week. The Genius of the Sky pinned Liv Morgan after a fun tag team match on WWE RAW, which saw the in-ring return of Dakota Kai.

After that, Ripley had some good news for IYO. The two will have a Women's World Championship match in three weeks. It is set for the WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber, which may suggest that SKY could remain in the world title picture for WrestleMania 41.

A potential triple threat between, her, Rhea Ripley, and the winner of the Elimination Chamber Match seems to be on the cards. All Triple H needs to do is ensure IYO SKY doesn't get pinned clean!

#2. Worst: An abrupt ending to WWE RAW

Considering WWE RAW is on Netflix, this should mean the show should end at the best possible time. However, we instead saw an incredibly rushed ending like there was a sharp deadline.

Following Logan Paul's impressive win over Rey Mysterio, The New Day attacked the masked legend. The show faded to black about two seconds after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods entered the ring. That does them a disservice, ruining the heels' big moment.

The footage has obviously been posted online, but it was unnecessary for WWE RAW to end mid-attack.

#2. Best: Changes are coming to The Judgment Day

Things are getting interesting with WWE RAW's biggest heel faction. A change is needed after JD McDonagh has been ruled out with a nasty injury, and that's just what Dominik Mysterio seemed to promise.

While he is set to take on AJ Styles next week, he told Finn Balor backstage that The Judgment Day needs a new member. The Prince rejected that claim, but that might not be enough to stop Dirty Dom from making a new friend anyway.

The tension is back and once Balor loses his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to Seth Rollins next Monday, things could get awkward. It remains to be seen, though, who this potential new member is. Over to you, Dominik!

#1. Best/Worst: Jey picks his poision

And just like that, we have our first match for WrestleMania 41 signed, sealed, and delivered. Jey Uso has chosen to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and we're not quite sure how to feel about it.

On one hand, the way he did it was great. WWE RAW had an electrifying start, with The Ring General attacking Uso while he was YEETing on the announce table. Gunther powerbombed him multiple times, before Main Event Jey made his choice. The two proceeded to brawl further.

This fire made for the perfect start to this leg of their feud. However, we've seen it before. Gunther has beaten Jey Uso multiple times, while also overcoming the likes of Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn during his World Heavyweight Title reign. He needed a successful defense against a major established name.

CM Punk, John Cena, and even Seth Rollins would have been better opponents for Gunther at WrestleMania 41. It's a shame that the Austrian's first world title reign may end without him reaching that next level.

