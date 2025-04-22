Dominik Mysterio makes arrogant claim following WWE RAW victory

Dominik Mysterio made a bold claim following his victory on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day star captured the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Bron Breakker attempted to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41. Finn Balor connected with a Coup de Grace on Breakker, but Mysterio quickly hit his stablemate with a Frog Splash for the pinfall victory.

The 28-year-old successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Penta last night on WWE RAW. JD McDonagh returned and knocked Penta off the top rope during the title match. Mysterio capitalized on the interference to win the match and took to Instagram today to make an arrogant claim following his first title defense.

"Greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time…😈⚖️ #WM41," he wrote.

There has been tension between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio for a while now. However, Balor made it seem like it was water under the bridge during last night's edition of the red brand, and celebrated with Mysterio following his successful title defense.

Former WWE writer questions Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania victory

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently questioned the company's decision to have Dominik Mysterio win the Intercontinental Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, Russo stated that the rivalry between Mysterio and Balor does not need the title. He added that the title should have stayed with Bron Breakker for a while longer.

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker." [From 27:38 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Mysterio is involved in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan. The 30-year-old and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria last night on WWE RAW to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship once again. Becky Lynch turned heel after the match and attacked Valkyria.

