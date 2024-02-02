Dominik Mysterio makes a bold statement ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has taken to social media to make a bold claim about his finishing move.

The former NXT North American Champion is one of the biggest heels in the entire industry and is a member of The Judgment Day, the top faction on the red brand. Just like his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio, he uses the 619 and a frog splash to win matches. The late great Eddie Guerrero also used a frog splash as a finishing move.

Dominik Mysterio recently took to X to share photos of him performing a frog splash on The Miz after the former WWE Champion was attacked by The Judgment Day on RAW. Dirty Dom wrote in the tweet that no one does the move better than him.

Rhea Ripley says Dominik Mysterio fell madly in love with her after she choked him with her legs

The Eradicator opened up about her on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio on Notsam Wrestling LIVE. She stated that before they started working together, they didn't interact much backstage.

Rhea Ripley claimed that Dirty Dom fell in love with her after she choked him on an episode of RAW.

"[Did you kind of realize instantly that there was an incredible on-screen chemistry between you and Dominik?] No, not really. It was actually quite awkward to start with. We hadn't really talked to each other much before I mean it was a simple like, 'Hello, how are you?' every now and then when we saw each other. But apart from that, I mean, we didn't really have a conversation until I started, you know, choking him out with my legs and he fell madly in love with me. I don't blame him," she said.

Dominik Mysterio was reportedly supposed to have a match against Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber, but the bout was scrapped after The Beast Incarnate was referenced to the recent Vince McMahon lawsuit.

