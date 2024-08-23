Dominik Mysterio makes sudden declaration after Liv Morgan's message; calls himself a legend

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has managed to become one of the most hated superstars in WWE. After betraying Rhea Ripley and ousting Damian Priest from The Judgment Day, he and Liv Morgan are on cloud nine. Dirty Dom still hasn’t stopped gloating after gaining the upper hand on The Terror Twins during the latest episode of RAW.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are due to face Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. However, The new Judgment Day weakened their foes ahead of the PLE when Dom baited himself for a singles match against Priest. He even ended things with a big Frog Splash before the faction towered over their defeated former allies.

Now, Liv Morgan has praised her Daddy Dom as the greatest Myserio ever. Reacting to this, Dom made a sudden declaration via a tweet on X and called himself a legend.

“F***ing living legend,” wrote Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio has earned massive hatred from the WWE Universe as a result of his antics.

The Undertaker reveals Dominik Mysterio’s greatest asset

In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker talked about how impressed he was with The Judgment Day storyline at SummerSlam. While his co-host Matthew Lyda noted that Liv Morgan was the most believable wrestler right now, The Phenom remarked that his top pick was Dirty Dom.

"How about Dominik though? Is he not killing it?" asked 'Taker.

Lyda agreed with The Deadman and highlighted how Mysterio has become grand enough to sway the crowd without even having to wrestle.

"No, that's the great thing about it. He ain't getting beat up, he just got to be Dom, man. [The paychecks] cash a lot easier because you don’t hurt when you drive to the bank." [From 37:00 - 37:20]

The Undertaker highlighted that Dom’s appearance, especially his weird mustache and the super mullet also contributes greatly to his character. He also expressed that it would be great if former WWE star Vickie Guerrero returned and worked alongside Dom and Morgan.

It would be interesting to see how a haughty Dirty Dom performs in the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

