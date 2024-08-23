  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio makes sudden declaration after Liv Morgan's message; calls himself a legend

Dominik Mysterio makes sudden declaration after Liv Morgan's message; calls himself a legend

By Sheron
Modified Aug 23, 2024 08:33 GMT
Dominik Mysterio became the on-screen lover of Liv Morgan after betraying Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam [Image Credits: The official X handles of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan]
Dominik Mysterio became the on-screen partner of Liv Morgan after betraying Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam [Image Credits: The official X handles of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has managed to become one of the most hated superstars in WWE. After betraying Rhea Ripley and ousting Damian Priest from The Judgment Day, he and Liv Morgan are on cloud nine. Dirty Dom still hasn’t stopped gloating after gaining the upper hand on The Terror Twins during the latest episode of RAW.

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are due to face Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. However, The new Judgment Day weakened their foes ahead of the PLE when Dom baited himself for a singles match against Priest. He even ended things with a big Frog Splash before the faction towered over their defeated former allies.

Now, Liv Morgan has praised her Daddy Dom as the greatest Myserio ever. Reacting to this, Dom made a sudden declaration via a tweet on X and called himself a legend.

also-read-trending Trending
“F***ing living legend,” wrote Mysterio.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Here is a screengrab of his tweet.

Screengrab of Dominik Mysterio&#039;s tweet
Screengrab of Dominik Mysterio's tweet

You can check his tweet here.

Dominik Mysterio has earned massive hatred from the WWE Universe as a result of his antics.

The Undertaker reveals Dominik Mysterio’s greatest asset

In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker talked about how impressed he was with The Judgment Day storyline at SummerSlam. While his co-host Matthew Lyda noted that Liv Morgan was the most believable wrestler right now, The Phenom remarked that his top pick was Dirty Dom.

"How about Dominik though? Is he not killing it?" asked 'Taker.

Lyda agreed with The Deadman and highlighted how Mysterio has become grand enough to sway the crowd without even having to wrestle.

"No, that's the great thing about it. He ain't getting beat up, he just got to be Dom, man. [The paychecks] cash a lot easier because you don’t hurt when you drive to the bank." [From 37:00 - 37:20]
youtube-cover

The Undertaker highlighted that Dom’s appearance, especially his weird mustache and the super mullet also contributes greatly to his character. He also expressed that it would be great if former WWE star Vickie Guerrero returned and worked alongside Dom and Morgan.

It would be interesting to see how a haughty Dirty Dom performs in the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी