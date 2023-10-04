Dominik Mysterio mocks Cathy Kelley following surprise third WWE championship win

Dominik Mysterio lost the WWE NXT North American Championship at No Mercy a few days ago. The 26-year-old regained the title on the latest episode of the white & gold brand and sent a message to a popular WWE personality on Twitter soon after.

Dominik took on Trick Williams in a title match at No Mercy. Trick survived Dominik’s best offense to pin him and win his first championship in the company.

'Dirty' Dom came out without any help at No Mercy, and that led to his loss at the event. However, Rhea Ripley told him to win the title on this week’s NXT or not even bother to come home.

Soon after No Mercy, WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley took to Twitter to state that she has never lost a championship. She looked to get the nod of approval from Mami.

Unfortunately for Trick Williams, the entire Judgment Day faction, along with JD McDonagh, accompanied Dominik Mysterio for his match on Tuesday night. The heels’ constant interferences helped the 26-year-old win the NXT North American Championship back in just three days and kickstart his third reign as a champion in WWE.

Fans started tagging Cathy Kelley in posts of Dominik’s win, urging her to respond that she knew the 26-year-old won and to ask fans to stop tagging her in the posts. This called for a response from Dominik Mysterio, who sent out a GIF mocking the WWE personality.

You can check out his reaction below:

It looks like Dominik will be carrying on as a part of The Judgment Day for some time following his win. A loss could have caused a lot of trouble for the 26-year-old, who could have been kicked out of the faction.

Cathy Kelley and Dominik Mysterio have their eyes on Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio and Cathy Kelley have been in a tug of war as they have tried to win Rhea Ripley’s trust and approval. While Dominik is in an on-screen relationship with the Women’s World Champion, Cathy and Rhea have been seen having some fun together backstage.

Fans have seen Cathy Kelley share many photos with Rhea Ripley over the years. It looks like Rhea is the Alpha in their relationship.

The Women’s World Champion sent out a frustrated post following Dominik’s loss at No Mercy. Cathy jokingly responded that she had never lost a championship in her life.

It looks like Dominik’s win will push Cathy into the background in Rhea’s life again. The two stars will likely continue their social media feud over Mami for some time.

