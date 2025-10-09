Dominik Mysterio, Nia Jax, Kevin Nash, and more WWE stars react to Judgment Day member's health update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Nia Jax, and Kevin Nash, recently took to social media to react to Judgment Day star Raquel Rodriguez's health update. Big Mami Cool sent an emotional message in her post.

Since last year, Raquel Rodriguez has been struggling with a skin condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. Throughout her healing journey, The Judgment Day star has shared several photos of the condition on her social media. She did something similar once again on Instagram ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2025. However, this time, Rodriguez confirmed that her condition was getting better. She also thanked everyone who supported her in this tough journey.

"Real life moment: Now that I’ve finally made it through *healthy with no swollen face* this 24-hour trip to Perth (for the second time!), I just want to take a moment to say thank you — to so many people, but most importantly… to me. Even though I still have flare-ups, it’s been one whole year with no ER visits, no Prednisone pills or injections, no steroids, and no missed TV opportunities because of it. One year of truly listening to my body — learning what it needs, changing the way I think about food and everything I put on or in my body, and rewiring my thoughts to keep pushing forward," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post here.

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Kevin Nash, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, and more, reacted with a like on Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram post.

Meanwhile, JD McDonagh, CJ Perry, Zelina Vega, Kiana James, Samantha Irvin, Sarah Schreiber, Megan Morant, Karmen Petrovic, Nia Jax, Steph De Lander, and Lilian Garcia left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Raquel Rodriguez's Instagram]

WWE star Raquel Rodriguez has been receiving praise since changing one major thing in her character

During an edition of Kliq This in July 2025, WWE legend Kevin Nash called out Raquel Rodriguez for not working according to her large frame inside the squared circle.

Following this, The Judgmen Day star made a massive change in her in-ring style as she no longer appears to get out-strengthened by her opponents in the ring, especially from those who are smaller in size compared to her. Rodriguez has been receiving widespread praise for her performances since she made this change.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Raquel's WWE future.

