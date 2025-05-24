Dominik Mysterio, Nia Jax, Sheamus, and others react to absent WWE star's emotional personal update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Nia Jax, and Sheamus, recently took to social media to react to RAW star Bronson Reed's emotional personal update. The former North American Champion shared an update with his family.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Bronson Reed suffered an unfortunate ankle injury, which sidelined him from in-ring competition indefinitely. Amid his absence from WWE TV, Reed has been regularly uploading on his social media handles. The star also recently teased his massive return to the company's weekly programming.

'Big' Bronson Reed recently took to Instagram to share a photo with his wife and their child. In his post's caption, Reed sent an emotional message, writing that his family was above everything else in his life.

"Family > everything #thehaleys #pandjforever #dejasdad," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Bronson Reed's post, including Dominik Mysterio, Nia Jax, Sheamus, Karrion Kross, Finn Balor, Chelsea Green, Isla Dawn, R-Truth, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikkita Lyons, Ludwig Kaiser, Jessica McKay, Cassie Lee, Otis, Wade Barrett, Lash Legend, Deonna Purrazzo, Dustin Rhodes, Rob Van Dam and more.

Meanwhile, Natalya, Javier Bernal, Indi Hartwell, Adam Pearce, and Shawn Bennett left wholesome comments.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Bronson Reed's Instagram]

WWE star Bronson Reed said he was better than everyone else in the pro wrestling world

Bronson Reed recently took to X/Twitter to make a major claim, writing that he believed he was better than everyone else within the Stamford-based promotion and outside of the company as well.

"How about this. Im better than anyone on any roster, anywhere and ever!"

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bronson Reed once he returns from injury.

