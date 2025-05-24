Rare Bronson Reed update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently took to social media to share a rare personal update amid his absence from the company's weekly programming. Reed is currently out of action due to an injury.
Bronson Reed last competed inside the squared circle at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, where he teamed up with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline to take on Roman Reigns' group. During the match, Reed attempted a Tsunami from the top of the cage, but ended up injuring his foot. The star later revealed that he needed surgery and would be out of in-ring action indefinitely.
Amid his absence from WWE TV, Bronson Reed recently took to Instagram to share a rare personal update with his family. The former NXT North American Champion uploaded a photo with his wife and their child, writing that he put his family over everything.
"Family > everything #thehaleys #pandjforever #dejasdad," he wrote.
This is an extremely rare and out-of-character update from Bronson Reed, as he barely uploads emotional moments from his personal life on social media.
Bronson Reed might return to WWE TV soon
Bronson Reed recently took to X/Twitter to send a message. The 36-year-old star teased his return to WWE TV, writing that he would be "back soon enough."
Reed also sent a bold message to the locker room, mentioning that he believed too many people were copying his in-ring style.
"I'll be back soon enough. There are too many suckas biting my style," Bronson tweeted.
The Triple H-led creative team pushed Bronson Reed massively before his unfortunate injury at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Many wanted to see Reed win a major singles title, as the star has yet to win anything significant on the main roster.
It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for 'Big' Bronson Reed's future.