Dominik Mysterio opens up on Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez: "She retired Becky Lynch"

Dominik Mysterio had an on-screen romance with Rhea Rupley and Liv Morgan, while the same could now happen with Roxanne Perez just yet. The Prodigy recently joined The Judgment Day to replace Morgan, who sustained a serious shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane on RAW.

Dirty Dom recently had an interview with Billboard on Thursday, and among other things, he was asked about who would emerge victorious in a match between Ripley, Morgan, and Perez, with Mysterio serving as the special guest referee. The reigning Intercontinental Champion didn't hesitate and picked Liv Morgan as the winner, praising the former Women's World Champion for her accomplishments, especially over the past 12 months.

"Liv. Liv’s winning, 100%. Not even based off me being a biased referee or anything. It’s just based off of skill and achievement. Liv is the only person that’s beaten Rhea Ripley more than three times, correct? She retired Becky Lynch. She is the greatest woman’s world champion. She’s a four-time woman’s tag champion. She’s a Slammy Award winner. There’s levels to this, and I believe Liv is at the top of her level. Not even being a biased ref, I would count it straight down the middle and she’d win," Dominik Mysterio said. [H/T: Billboard]

Liv Morgan is expected to be out for several months as she recovers from shoulder surgery. It will be interesting to see what plans WWE Creative has for her upon her comeback.

Dominik Mysterio says heel JBL was his idol

Dirty Dom had nothing but high praise for the former World Champion and WWE legend JBL, calling him his idol for his heel persona during the above-mentioned interview with Billboard.

"Everything he did seemed so genuine and with hatred. He called himself “The Wrestling God” for a reason. Being a Latino Mexican myself, the skit of him going down by the border — and I know it might be a touchy subject right now — was crazy to me. As a heel, you’re pushing the button as much as possible. So to me, JBL was that dude, to where he can get away with everything and just do anything — because he’s also a 6’7′ cowboy of a heel that’ll knock your head off with a clothesline," Dominik Mysterio said. [H/T: Billboard]

JBL had an illustrious career in WWE and went down in history as one of the greatest heels of all time. Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, has done a great job as a heel and is considered one of the top villains in WWE at the moment.

