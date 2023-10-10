Dominik Mysterio pays tribute to the late "legend" Eddie Guerrero on his birthday

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a message to the late WWE Superstar, Eddie Guerrero.

Guerrero was one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He was known for his unique persona, mixed with incredible in-ring talent. Guerrero was a former WWE Champion, United States Champion, European Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and more.

During his time as an active performer, Guerrero had the chance to work with a young Dominik Mysterio and his father, Rey Mysterio. Taking to Instagram, Dirty Dom shared a photo of his segment with Guerrero and shared a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday legend! Love you uncle Eddie," Mysterio shared.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's Instagram post:

Dominik Mysterio recalled his father Rey Mysterio's feud with Eddie Guerrero

Rey Mysterio's feud with Eddie Guerrero was considered one of the greatest feuds in WWE history.

Speaking in an interview with Chente Ydrach, Dominik Mysterio opened up about his father's feud with the late WWE legend. He proceeded to take a shot at his father, as he said:

"Seeing it now as an adult, it’s incredible to be in that position as a child. I was told that I was gonna get paid, I did not have to go to school or do homework during the feud, which was the best for me so I was ready. I told my dad that I was ready and to just let me know when, but it did scare me a bit because I was very shy and did not like to be in front of cameras & crowd. It was because of Eddie Guerrero, MY REAL FATHER EDDIE GUERRERO, that I am where I am and he planted the seeds to be a wrestler."

Mysterio is the reigning NXT North American Champion, having regained the title by defeating Trick Williams.

