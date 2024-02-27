Dominik Mysterio reacts to Becky Lynch giving him a new nickname

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has now responded to Becky Lynch's new nickname for him after Monday Night RAW.

This week on the red brand, The Man celebrated her victory at the 2024 Elimination Chamber. Judgment Day members Rhea Ripley and Dom Dom joined Lynch in the ring.

The two female WWE stars quickly engaged in a fiery war of words, with both claiming to win the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. At one point during Big Time Becks' promo, young Mysterio yawned at her, adding a layer of heat level and insult.

The former NXT North American Champion's actions led to Becky Lynch referring to him as "Dirty Kumquat," a new nickname shared by her on social media as well. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dominik Mysterio shared his reaction to The Man's insult.

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day member shared a non-PG GIF in which Comedy Central's host Jon Stewart flips the bird to the screen after a sarcastic laugh.

Check out the uncensored version of Dirty Dom's tweet here:

Dominik Mysterio seemingly set to challenge record-breaking WWE Champion in his next feud

After being a two-time NXT North American Champion, it appears that Dom Dom is ready for his next title shot. On the latest episode of RAW, Imperium members Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser were confronted by The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, and Mysterio stood across the Imperium members. In a shocking turn of events, Dirty Dom stepped up to the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion and seemingly challenged Gunther for the title.

Following the segment, Mami met her Latino Heat backstage and asked if it was a wise decision to issue a challenge to The Ring General. The former North American Champion assured Rhea Ripley that he was ready,

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio also had a brief encounter with the RAW's newest superstar Andrade, and the two men addressed a potential meeting down the line. Fans are convinced that the 26-year-old WWE star will dethrone Gunther following their confrontation on Monday Night RAW.

What did you think of Dominik Mysterio's response to Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.