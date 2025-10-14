  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio reacts after diabolical move to retain title on WWE RAW

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:46 GMT
Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio retained his title in a controversial manner on WWE RAW. He has now reacted to his win.

Dominik Mysterio has grown leaps and bounds ever since he first joined the Judgment Day. He has proven himself to be one of the top stars on the roster and has broken free of Rey Mysterio's shadow. Dominik finally won the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year. Since then, he has also gone on to win the AAA Mega Championship. Dom has done everything possible to cheat his way to victory during his matches.

This week on WWE RAW, Dom defended his Intercontinental Championship against Penta. During the bout, Rusev came running down to the ring, but Penta took him out. Dirty Dom took the belt and the timekeeper's hammer from the ringside area. He threw the title into the ring to distract the referee while he hit Penta with the hammer. The Intercontinental Champion then placed the hammer in his boot and hit the 619 to get the win.

Following this, Dominik has taken to social media to react to his controversial win from RAW. Check out his tweet below:

Big E believes Dominik Mysterio is a future World Champion

Dirty Dom has been on an impressive run over the past few years. He managed to establish himself as one of the top heels in the industry and has gotten himself over. There has been a lot of praise surrounding his performances as of late.

During an episode of RAW Recap, Big E backed Dirty Dom to win the World Title in the future.

"The thought of putting the label ‘future world champion’ on Dominik Mysterio three years ago, four years ago, [was] laughable. I’d laugh you out [of] the building. But now, is this outside the realm of possibility? Not at all. In fact, I would be surprised if Dominik Mysterio doesn’t hold a world championship within the next five years," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Big E's prediction about Dominik will come true.

