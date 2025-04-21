Dominik Mysterio reacts to being praised by John Cena after his Intercontinental Title win at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio has reacted to being praised by John Cena during The Pat McAfee Show after WrestleMania 41. Mysterio became the new WWE Intercontinental Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Dirty Dom defeated Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor in a Fatal Four-Way Match to win his first singles title on the main roster. He picked up the win by pinning Balor and, in doing so, he ended Breakker's reign as the Intercontinental Champion.

On X/Twitter, Mysterio reacted to Cena praising him by suggesting that the two superstars were the 'greatest of all time.' Dirty Dom's reaction suggested that he considers himself the young "GOAT" in this scenario.

Ad

Trending

Check out Mysterio's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did John Cena say about Dominik Mysterio?

John Cena praised Dominik Mysterio and recalled working with him in the early stages of the latter's professional wrestling career. The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Champion highlighted Mysterio's ability to make everything seem "effortless."

Cena also praised Mysterio for his ability not to crack under pressure. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he said:

"Dom Mysterio is born for this. Period. And I got to work with him very early in his career, Dom just makes everything effortless, and he doesn't crack under pressure. And any pool we've dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he's swimming laps around everybody else."

Ad

Ad

On Night Two of WrestleMania 41, multiple new champions were crowned, including Dominik Mysterio. The final title that changed hands was the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two to win his 17th WWE World Title. During the match's closing moments, he received an assist from Travis Scott, who, despite taking a Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare, played a crucial role in Cena winning the gold.

The new Undisputed WWE Champion will appear on tonight's RAW after WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.