Dominik Mysterio reacts to top WWE star's one-word message praising his work

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio had a very hectic final week of October in WWE.

From the 25th to the 28th of October, he stepped into the squared circle to take on Sami Zayn on multiple occasions. Furthermore, this past week on RAW and NXT, he wrestled Ricochet and Nathan Frazer, respectively, in a winning effort.

Rhea Ripley shared "Dirty" Dom's achievement on social media, calling him a "Superstar." The young Mysterio has now reacted to the post with a Channing Tatum GIF from the 2006 feature film She's The Man. Check it out below.

"Stop it @RheaRipley_WWE," Dom wrote.

The 26-year-old's on-screen girlfriend even posted a flirty message directed at him. They have been on fire of late as all members of The Judgment Day currently hold a title in WWE.

Rhea Ripley is the only true attraction on WWE RAW, Vince Russo makes bold claim

The red brand is run by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, while Cody Rhodes is one of its top stars, too. However, it is Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley who stands apart as an attraction, according to Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo felt that none of the top stars were able to hold his attention. Only Ripley has that power:

"I always say, you take the remote, we're flicking through the remote. What would make us stop for at least a second? Okay, I would say probably because of appearance, Rhea Ripley. That's it... Not for me. Seth Rollins wouldn't make me stop and watch. Cody Rhodes would not make me stop and watch. The Judgment Day would not make me stop and watch. I mean, who else is there?" Vince Russo said.

One of the most anticipated bouts on the card this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia is the Fatal 5-Way match for the Women's World Championship.

Considering all other members of The Judgment Day dropped their belts and won it back recently, do you think Rhea Ripley could lose her title at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below!

