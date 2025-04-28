Dominik Mysterio responds to challenge from seven-time champion; sends non-PG message

WrestleMania 41 marked a huge milestone for Dominik Mysterio. The 28-year-old is now the Intercontinental Champion and is loving life, but with that comes a huge target on his back. With that in mind, he recently received and responded to a challenge from a seven-time champion.

The seven-time champion in question is Penta. A seasoned veteran, the luchador has won numerous titles across several promotions, with his most notable championship reigns coming in AEW and AAA. Now, he has his sights set on the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

However, before he takes the IC title from Dominik Mysterio, it looks like Penta wants to humiliate his rival. He recently took to Instagram to challenge Dirty Dom to a match, where they would both put something of value on the line. Penta would put up his mask, and Mysterio would put up his hair.

Mysterio responded to this on his Instagram story with a rather non-PG message in Spanish. Not only did he call the 40-year-old worthless, but he also said some unsavory things about his mother before reminding him that he is the champion.

"You're worthless, dude...because I'm the champion, dog," wrote Mysterio.

You can check out his story and what he wrote below:

Dominik Mysterio's non-PG message for Penta

It's safe to assume that Dirty Dom and Penta will be getting into a heated rivalry soon. After all, there's no way the dark luchador lets these comments slide. It will be interesting to see how this progresses in the coming weeks.

Dominik Mysterio recently fired some shots at John Cena

Penta isn't the only one taking shots from Dominik Mysterio. Recently, he also took aim at the new Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena. Although they were a lot more PG than what he hit Penta with, his remarks were still pretty brutal.

Making an appearance on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Mysterio spoke about how it's always important for pro wrestlers to evolve. He then mentioned John Cena, insinuating that the "Last Real Champion" hasn't changed whatsoever.

It certainly was a lot more harmless than what he told Penta, but they were still disrespectful. Nevertheless, it's just another case of Dirty Dom being Dirty Dom, as he continues to test the boundaries as a heel.

