Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley share a lot of screen time every week. Ever since Dom turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, the Women's World Champion has been his constant companion. The chemistry between 'Dirty' Dom and The Eradicator is not limited to only TV. Both champions never shy away from having interactions on social media.

Just like Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio also holds a title belt. Ripley and Dom usually accompany each other during most of their bouts. They play their roles well, with each ensuring that the other retains their championship.

WWE posted a video on its official Twitter handle featuring Shotzi, Scarlett, and the two Judgment Day members. Dom and Rhea were the first guests on Shotzi and Scarlett's exclusive show. The two also had an adorable conversation in the replies. Have a look:

The Nightmare was absent from RAW and SmackDown following a brutal attack by Nia Jax. We might have to wait a little longer to have this pair back on live TV.

Dominik Mysterio: WWE's heat magnet

When it comes to generating heat from the WWE Universe, Ex-Con Dom is second to none. The NXT North American Champion gets booed out of the building before even saying anything every week.

The biggest reason behind this nuclear heat is that Dom betrayed and attacked his father, Rey Mysterio. The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars ever.

'Dirty' Dom once compared himself to the late Eddie Guerrero. He went on to say that Eddie was his generation's Dominik Mysterio. Dominic has become that one heel who everyone loves to hate.

Dom knows how to portray his character on TV. He is doing a great job as a heel. What do you think about his work in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

