[WATCH] Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio spend a night in a haunted jail

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are more often than not seen together wherever they go. WWE fans saw the same when they tuned in to Shotzi and Scarlett's Chamber of Horrors show.

Both Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio currently hold the Women's World Championship and NXT North American Championship, respectively. The two play their roles well in ensuring the other retains their championship no matter what.

The two champions were the first guests on Shotzi and Scarlett's exclusive show, which saw them spending a night in a haunted jail.

In the video posted by WWE's official Twitter account, all four superstars can be seen talking about any paranormal activities that they may have encountered before heading into the haunted jail. During their time in the prison, the superstars looked scared about what was happening around them.

Are Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley looking to add more members to The Judgment Day?

It looks like The Judgment Day is looking for new recruits. It started with Finn Balor trying to get the rest of the faction to accept JD McDonagh as a member. While the jury is still out on that, Damian Priest approached Jey Uso on WWE RAW, offering him a spot in his heel faction. Jey decided to decline the offer as he superkicked Dominik, Priest, and Balor in the main event of WWE RAW.

While the faction is looking for newer members, Rhea Ripley confirmed that The Judgment Day will not be adding any female members. On NXT, Dominik Mysterio hinted at one WWE Superstars that he would love to recruit his four-member faction.

Do you want more members to be added to The Judgment Day? Who should join the villainous faction? let us know your picks in the comments section below.

