Dominik Mysterio reveals why he cost Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown in a message to Rhea Ripley

Following tonight's SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio has now spoken about his surprise appearance on the blue brand, where he helped Santos Escobar defeat his father, Rey Mysterio. The Judgment Day member even gave his reason for the distraction.

Rey Mysterio was in control of the match before Dirty Dom showed up in his mask and grabbed his leg. This allowed Escobar to hit the 619 and Phantom Driver for the win over the WWE Hall of Famer. Dominik and Santos left together, seemingly confirming an alliance.

Rhea Ripley had a confused reaction to the surprise on Twitter. She posted a single emoji in response to Dominik Mysterio potentially joining forces with Santos Escobar. The former NXT North American Champion apologized to Mami for doing it before revealing his reasoning.

"I'm sorry mami but I hate him..." - Dominik's reason for costing Rey Mysterio his match on WWE SmackDown.

So there you have it: Dirty Dom is a simple man. He hates his father. That's enough of a reason to ruin his legendary dad's plans.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens next after tonight's SmackDown. Dominik Mysterio could join Legado Del Fantasma and become a part of two factions at the same time. He might even face Rey Mysterio for the second straight WrestleMania, potentially in a multi-man tag team match.

Poll : Will Dominik Mysterio leave The Judgment Day? Yes No 7 votes View Discussion