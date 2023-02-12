Dominik Mysterio reveals a new name that has been added to his WWE "hit list"

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently revealed that his mother, Angie, is now on his "hit list."

Since September, Dominik has been feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio. Although The Master of 619 left Monday Night RAW and joined SmackDown to get away from his son, Dominik and Rhea Ripley continued to chase him. On Christmas Eve, Dominik was arrested after he and Ripley crashed The Mysterios' celebrations.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Dominik revealed that his mother is now on "the hit list," stating that he would like to see her get bodyslammed.

"You know, my mom called the cops on me and she hit Mami Rhea. So, at this point, she's on the hit list. Like, if she steps to me, you know, I'm gonna have Rhea step to her and we've seen who Rhea steps to. So, I would love to see my mom step there and get bodyslammed," he said. [1:53 - 2:12]

Dominik Mysterio recently got Glam Slammed by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Last Monday, The Grit Couple challenged The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

In the said segment, Judgment Day attempted to attack The Rated R Superstar and The Glamazon. While Edge, with the help of Angelo Dawkins, took on Balor and Damian Priest, Dominik tried to retreat. However, Montez Ford surprised him from behind and threw him back into the ring, where he received a Glam Slam from Beth Phoenix.

Please credit Bleacher Report and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

