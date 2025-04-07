Dominik Mysterio reveals the origin of his iconic mustache

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently explained how his iconic mustache came to be. The Judgment Day star is currently in a storyline relationship with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW.

In an interview on the Untriggered podcast, Dirty Dom explained how he wound up having a mustache. Dominik explained that it was by accident, and that he forgot to shave ahead of an episode of WWE RAW. He disclosed that someone instructed him not to shave, and that is why he now has a mustache:

“The mustache was actually an accident. I got lazy, and usually I shave because I don’t like having facial hair. It was a little bit long—I think it was on a Monday—and I was running late and forgot to shave. Someone saw me and told me, ‘Don’t shave,’ so that’s how you get a mustache by accident," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor defeated Bron Breakker and Penta in the main event of last week's episode of the red brand.

Dominik Mysterio reveals why WWE Hall of Famer wears a mask

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently explained why his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, wears a mask.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the former North American Champion claimed that his father was a terrible person and suggested that he only wore a luchador mask because he was ugly. The 27-year-old also took the opportunity to mock his father for being bald:

"I unfortunately lived with this man for 15+ years," Dominik said. "He's a deadbeat. He's a terrible person. He's not good. He's ugly. That's why he has to wear a mask. He has no hair. You guys are about the same height, so you got that going for you as far as being a fan. You got more hair than him, so that works. It's a little gray, looks like his goatee. I just don't like him. I don't like the guy. You're sitting there smiling. It seems like you're just happy that I'm talking about him. But it's okay, it is what it is." [10:15 – 10:53]

You can check out Mysterio's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio is rumored to be challenging for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against the winners of the Gauntlet match on SmackDown at The Show of Shows later this month.

