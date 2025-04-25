Dominik Mysterio's actions sees WWE legend furious

Dominik Mysterio went too far, and now a WWE legend is angry with him. The legend has spoken about it.

Ad

In the behind-the-scenes video released by WWE from WrestleMania 41, a very cheerful Dominik Mysterio was seen walking by Scott Steiner and Sami Zayn. He decided to taunt Steiner with his newly won Intercontinental Championship and walked away before the legend could say much, but it left the star furious. He took the video to X/Twitter to share it.

Scott Steiner said he had been talking with Sami Zayn when Mysterio passed by while taunting him. He said Dominik could walk away before he could get to him and slap the moustache off his face.

Ad

Trending

"Minding my own business, talking with @SamiZayn & I hear this annoying voice from @DomMysterio35 taunting me & my boys. Good thing this pencil neck walked away before I could slap that ugly a** mustache off his face!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio defeated Scott Steiner's nephew, Bron Breakker, to become the new IC Champion, which was likely why he taunted the legend. It remains to be seen if this decision haunts him, and Steiner arrives in WWE for one last run.

Meanwhile, Breakker has joined Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins in a new alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More