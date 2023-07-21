Dominik Mysterio's next challenger questions potential WWE botch involving the newly crowned champion

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's next challenger for the North American Championship, Mustafa Ali, questions the company's potential botch involving the newly crowned champion.

Dominik came out victorious with some help from his Judgment Day teammates in his bout against Wes Lee for the North American Championship. Following the match, Mustafa Ali challenged Dom to face him with the title on the line. The Latter accepted his challenge and is now set to face Ali on July 30 at The Great American Bash.

Recently, NXT's official page on Twitter made a potential mistake as they asked fans who they would like to see Dominik Mysterio defend his title against, even after announcing Ali as his next opponent.

"Who would you like to see @DomMysterio35 defend the #WWENXT North American Championship against?"

Ali was quick to notice the question and inquired why the Stamford-based promotion was asking a question they already knew the answer to.

"Wow. We asking questions we already know the answer to?" Ali wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

Mustafa Ali on Twitter

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's title win could change Judgment Day's schedule in the company

As per a report by PWInsider, WWE was happy to see The Judgment Day on NXT, and fans could see their favorite faction back on NXT regularly for the next month.

"WWE is thrilled with [The] Judgment Day appearing on NXT, internally crediting it with helping raise the audience in recent weeks. Expect to see the NA [North American] belt on RAW. There are plans in place for at least the next month for The Judgment Day members to appear regularly on NXT."

Mustafa Ali wasn't the only one who challenged Dominik Mysterio for a title match, as Dragon Lee also made his intentions clear of getting a shot at the North American Championship. Only time will tell if that will be made official or not.

Who do you think will win between Mustafa Ali and Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars