Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah shares personal update amid rumors of joining WWE

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio's sister and Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, recently took to social media to share a personal update. The Master of the 619's daughter is heavily rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion.Aalyah Mysterio is a well-known name among fans of World Wrestling Entertainment, as she was heavily involved in Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's feud with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (aka Buddy Matthews) on WWE TV in 2020. Rey's daughter was in a romantic angle with Murphy.The 24-year-old has been heavily rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion since being spotted alongside several WWE stars at The Dungeon in a training session photo uploaded on Instagram by Natalya.Amid rumors of her joining the company, Aalyah Mysterio recently took to Instagram to share a photo alongside her boyfriend, Joshua Thomas. In her post's caption, she sent a cryptic message that made everyone in the comments section believe she was announcing her engagement.&quot;J&amp;A Wedding💍,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, her boyfriend made it clear in the comments section that she was his wedding date.&quot;Stay my wedding date forever 😍,&quot; he commented.Check out a screenshot of his comment below.Screenshot of Joshua Thomas' comment [Image credit: Aalyah Mysterio's Instagram handle]WWE legend Rey Mysterio talked about Aalyah training inside the ringDuring an interview on the Club 520 Podcast, Rey Mysterio revealed that Aalyah always wanted to step inside the ring and experience what her dad and brother, Dominik Mysterio, do every week.The Master of THE 619 added that he took her to Orlando, and she experienced what it was like to be in the squared circle. Rey also mentioned that despite getting bruises from the ropes, Aalyah loved being in the ring.&quot;My daughter always had the curiosity to step in the ring, so she goes, ‘When are you taking me?’ For about a year and a half. So, I said ‘Okay, I’m going to Orlando. Let’s go.’ She went up with me, she jumped in the ring, and she loved it, man. She was hitting the ropes, rolling. I know you said the tumble. She was doing all that. Like the generic stuff, basic stuff, beginner stuff. But, yeah, the ring brings it on another level, man. It’s crazy, especially the ropes. When you hit those ropes, she was all bruised from her back,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Aalyah Mysterio's potential future on WWE TV.