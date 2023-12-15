Dominik Mysterio says he's "been warned" ahead of blockbuster WWE debut

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that he had been warned ahead of his blockbuster debut at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia.

Dominik has become one of the best heels on WWE television in recent years. He always gets booed by fans whenever he makes an appearance. However, Dirty Dom is now receiving praise from the audience and critics for his in-ring skills and mic work.

Dominik Mysterio is currently on tour with Rhea Ripley in her hometown to promote the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia.

This event will be Dirty Dom and Mami's debut matches in Australia. Even though the Women's World Champion has wrestled before in her hometown as a teenager, she hasn't competed in Down Under for WWE.

During a recent interview with The West Australian, Dominik said that he has been warned to take it easy on Australian fans because it is Ripley's hometown.

"I'd love nothing more than to do that but I've been warned. I've been told to take it easy on Australia since it is (Ripley's home) but I'll do what I can." (H/T The West Australian)

The Judgment Day member also mentioned that he is hoping to get a warm welcome because of Mami but won't be surprised if he still gets booed.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes Dominik Mysterio will turn his boos into cheers soon

In a recent interview with YES Network, Cody Rhodes said he has a feeling that Dominik Mysterio's boos will turn into cheers a few years from now.

"Dom is, as difficult as he is to get along with, he is incredibly linked to the audience. I have a feeling that if Dom Mysterio walks out now and puts a mic to his lips and you can't hear a word he's saying because they're booing him out of the building. I have a sense that Dom will be getting that same reaction two or three years from now but they won't be boos. They will be cheers," Rhodes said.

Check out what Rhea Ripley had to say about her possible title defense at Elimination Chamber here.

Do you believe Dominik Mysterio will be good as a babyface in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.