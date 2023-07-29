Dominik Mysterio says he "dreams" about reconciling with his father; not Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio took a cheeky shot and insulted Rey Mysterio when asked if he'll ever reconcile with his father. However, Dom Dom's response did not mention Rey but a late WWE legend.

In a shocking turn of events, the 26-year-old star betrayed the legendary luchador at the 2022 Clash of the Castle and joined the heel faction Judgment Day. The storyline included Rey Mysterio trying to help Dom not to turn to the dark side as the latter blamed the former for being a deadbeat dad.

Throughout the father-son rivalry, the Judgment Day member wished that he was the late Eddie Guerrero's child. This was a development from the summer of 2005 as part of the feud between Mysterio and Eddie when the two men fought for Dominik Mysterio's custody.

Recently, the current NXT North American Champion was asked if he would ever patch things with his father. However, Dom shared that he dreams about reconciling with his dad, but Eddie Guererro is no longer with us.

"I dream about that every night, sometimes it keeps me up & I can’t sleep. But, because he’s no longer with us, R.I.P Eddie."

Check out the video below:

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Dom gets asked if he'll ever reconcile with his dad…

Dom: "I dream about that every night, sometimes it keeps me up & I can't sleep. But, because he's no longer with us, R.I.P Eddie."

Mustafa Ali says Dominik Mysterio stole two WWE moves from legends

During this week's edition of WWE NXT, Ali referenced the controversial storyline between Dominik, Guerrero, and Mysterio.

Since Wes Lee lost his North American title to the 26-year-old star, Mustafa Ali expressed his frustration about not having a match at Great American Bash.

The 37-year-old interrupted Rhea Ripley, Dom, and Lee in their confrontation. Ali stated that young Mysterio stole his title opportunity, similarly the way he stole his father's (Rey Mysterio) 619 finisher and other father's (Eddie Guererro) frog splash.

WWE @WWE



This got heated real quick...



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gdFCzAaxSV This got heated real quick...

The segment ended with Dominik Mysterio asserting he did not mind facing Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali for the championship in a triple-threat contest. Only time will tell if Ex-con Dom will successfully defend his first-ever singles title at Great American Bash.

What did you think of Dom's cheap shot at the former world champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

