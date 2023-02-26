Dominik Mysterio says WWE Superstar is "untouchable" right now (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio believes Charlotte Flair will face a tough test against his Judgment Day stablemate Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble after starting the match as the first entrant. Following her victory, the Australian superstar chose to challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Dominik Mysterio warned The Queen about Ripley's credentials:

"I'm a third-generation superstar. Charlotte is second. I'll give her her flowers. I'll let her know that she is at the top of her game. She's a champion for a reason. She is a Flair. But, at the end of the day, Mami is at the top of her game. She's the best at what she does. She's untouchable right now. There's a reason Mami Rhea won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. There's a reason why she started at number one and she finished all the way till the end." [0:54 – 1:27]

Watch the video above to hear Dominik Mysterio's response when asked to disclose what Rhea Ripley whispers in his ear on television.

Dominik Mysterio explains why Charlotte Flair should fear Rhea Ripley

WrestleMania 39 will not be the first time that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley have met at WWE's biggest show of the year. In 2020, Flair defeated Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

Three years on, Dominik Mysterio thinks Ripley has the upper hand thanks to her association with himself, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor:

"I think Charlotte's just gonna have to be careful because Rhea's on a tear and she's not gonna take no for an answer. I know Charlotte better be careful. Charlotte's going in there by herself. Rhea's got the family. She's got Judgment Day; she has me, she's got Priest, she's got Finn, so she's got the family back-up. All I can say is best of luck to you, Ms. Flair." [1:28 – 1:52]

On this week's SmackDown, Mysterio mocked Flair during an in-ring segment before Ripley got involved.

