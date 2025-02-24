Dominik Mysterio, Scarlett, Sheamus, and others react to WWE star's emotional update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Dominik Mysterio, Scarlett, and Sheamus recently took to social media to react to SmackDown star Angel Garza's emotional update. In his post, Garza sent a wholesome message.

Angel Garza has been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment since 2019. The star started his WWE journey on the developmental brand, where he won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The star was called up to the main roster in 2020. Although Garza has won the 24/7 Championship, he has yet to win a major title on the main roster. He is also a part of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Humberto Carrillo and Santos Escobar.

The former WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion recently took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife were blessed with another child. Garza welcomed a baby girl into his family and named her Alia Atenea.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Angel Garza's emotional post, including Dominik Mysterio, Scarlett, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, Karrion Kross, Deonna Purrazzo, Montez Ford, Ivar, Maxxine Dupri, Alberto Del Rio and more.

Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez, Kayden Carter, Tay Melo, and Dragon Lee left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Angel Garza's Instagram handle]

Angel Garza talked about comparisons with late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero

During an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider in 2022, Angel Garza highlighted how people compared him to the late great Eddie Guerrero when he debuted.

Garza also insisted that people should stop comparing wrestlers and enjoy the different things they all bring to the table.

"I don’t know if I like second parts of things because they always compare you. When I first made my debut, it was here comes the next Eddie [Guerrero]. There is Santos Escobar and the same thing. Stop comparing the characters and enjoy who we are. Comparing characters is fun, but Eddie was Eddie. Nobody is going to be like Eddie."

Angel Garza and his teammate, Humberto Carrillo, are currently in a heated feud with The Motor City Machine Guns on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the stars' future in the tag team division.

