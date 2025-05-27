Dominik Mysterio sends cryptic message after Liv Morgan catches him with another female WWE star on RAW

Liv Morgan finally returned to WWE on this week's RAW after a month-long hiatus. She caught Dominik Mysterio red-handed getting close to another female star in her absence. This drew a cryptic reaction from the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

The Miracle Kid stepped away from WWE TV for the filming of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. While the former Women's World Champion was gone, Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day on last week's red show. The Prodigy even gifted chicken nuggets to "Dirty" Dom, and a romantic angle was teased between the two.

Last night on RAW, Perez once again got nuggets for Dominik Mysterio and briefly gave him a shoulder massage before Liv Morgan returned and caught him in the act. Latino Cheat seemingly acted guilty after his on-screen partner entered the locker room. To make matters worse for the group, Dominik accidentally cost Finn Balor a chance to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

On Instagram, Dominik Mysterio posted photos from Monday night's show, sharing moments where he stumbled upon Morgan's arrival. He also sent a cryptic message in the post's caption.

"⚖️😈," he wrote.

You can check out the Intercontinental Champion's Instagram post below.

WWE veteran responds to Dominik Mysterio's bold statement

The Judgment Day star recently sat for a chat with Jimmy Varsallone. During the interview, Dominik Mysterio said that the current era of WWE had surpassed the iconic Attitude Era.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo discussed the 28-year-old star's promising future. However, the former WWE writer believed Dominik Mysterio was merely "working" in the interview, asserting that his statement was a lie.

"My response is he's working. Like, listen, Dominik Mysterio is a young kid with a very, very bright future; there's no question about that, but he's working. Guys, come on, you cannot even compare the two shows; you can't. And here's the thing, too, with Dom: do you think that you think the Attitude Era could not have sold out in the same building four nights in a row? It absolutely could have!'' Russo said.

On RAW, Liv Morgan claimed she would soon address "Dirty" Dom and Roxanne Perez's situation. Fans will have to wait and see if Dominik finds a new love interest in the form of The Prodigy, potentially betraying the former Women's World Champion in the process.

