Dominik Mysterio sends a four-word message to WWE legend Torrie Wilson

The current WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio shared a message with Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes addresses the fans in the arena. However, his moment with fans was distracted by Dirty Dom, accompanied by JD McDonagh.

The young Mysterio interrupted The American Nightmare by mocking his famous line, "What do you want to talk about?" As Dominik made his way to the ring, WWE Universe gave him a massive heat.

Words coming out of the 26-year-old star were barely audible as fans greeted him with loud boos across the arena. However, The American Nightmare took out Dom Dom and McDonagh with Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes while being in his entire suit.

Even though Dominik Mysterio did not receive a warm reception from the fans, WWE legend Torrie Wilson seems to be impressed with the young star.

Taking to Twitter, Wilson acknowledged the heat received by the North American Champion. In response to the Hall of Famer, Dom Dom sent a four-word message with Leonardo DiCaprio's gif meme.

"Yes, yes I do. @Torrie11," he wrote.

Rhea Ripley sent a loving message to Dominik Mysterio after WWE RAW

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez on the latest episode of the red brand show.

During the bout, Mami performed a top rope Frog Splash dedicated in the name of her Latino Heat, Dom. After Monday Night RAW, Dominik Mysterio reacted to Mami using her move, and the latter was quick to respond to a fellow Judgment Day member.

"For Dirty Dom 💜😘," Ripley wrote.

As of now, Nia Jax returned to the Stamford-based promotion and attacked Mami after her title match. It will be exciting to see Jax and Ripley go at each other for the Women's World Championship.

