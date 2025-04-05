Dominik Mysterio is celebrating his 28th birthday today, and for this, he received a special message from Liv Morgan. The former NXT North American Champion replied to his Guerita with a heartfelt message.

Ad

Dirty Dom and Morgan have been involved in an on-screen relationship for the last several months. The duo made their alliance official at SummerSlam 2024, where the male star helped Liv retain the Women's World Championship. While Morgan is no longer the champion, the bond between her and Dominik is still as strong as ever.

The duo has maintained kayfabe outside-the-squared-circle as well, and act like a real couple on social media. Liv Morgan recently took to X/Twitter to send birthday wishes to Dominik Mysterio, who turned 28 today. Dirty Dom did not take long to reply to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as he retweeted her post with three emoticons.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Liv Morgan does not want to see Dominik Mysterio fight Rhea Ripley

Before being Liv Morgan's 'Daddy Dom,' Dominik Mysterio was involved in another onscreen relationship with Rhea Ripley. However, the male star betrayed Mami to align with Morgan last summer.

There were also speculations about Dominik facing Ripley in an intergender match. However, Morgan shut down the possibility of it ever happening:

Ad

"No, it's dumb," Morgan said. While Mysterio added, "I don't wanna see that. Why would anyone wanna see that? She beat Rhea already like three times."

Ad

Rhea Ripley had the final laugh in the rivalry with the duo as she regained the Women's World Championship on the RAW Netflix premiere. She also delivered a Riptide to Dirty Dom. However, Mami no longer has the gold, as she lost the title to IYO SKY a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Morgan won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo will defend the title at WrestleMania 41 with a Tag Team Gauntlet Match announced to determine the number one contenders for the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More