Dominik Mysterio sends heartfelt message to Liv Morgan on his birthday

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 05, 2025
Images from WWE
Dominik Mysterio ad Liv Morgan

Dominik Mysterio is celebrating his 28th birthday today, and for this, he received a special message from Liv Morgan. The former NXT North American Champion replied to his Guerita with a heartfelt message.

Dirty Dom and Morgan have been involved in an on-screen relationship for the last several months. The duo made their alliance official at SummerSlam 2024, where the male star helped Liv retain the Women's World Championship. While Morgan is no longer the champion, the bond between her and Dominik is still as strong as ever.

The duo has maintained kayfabe outside-the-squared-circle as well, and act like a real couple on social media. Liv Morgan recently took to X/Twitter to send birthday wishes to Dominik Mysterio, who turned 28 today. Dirty Dom did not take long to reply to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, as he retweeted her post with three emoticons.

Liv Morgan does not want to see Dominik Mysterio fight Rhea Ripley

Before being Liv Morgan's 'Daddy Dom,' Dominik Mysterio was involved in another onscreen relationship with Rhea Ripley. However, the male star betrayed Mami to align with Morgan last summer.

There were also speculations about Dominik facing Ripley in an intergender match. However, Morgan shut down the possibility of it ever happening:

"No, it's dumb," Morgan said. While Mysterio added, "I don't wanna see that. Why would anyone wanna see that? She beat Rhea already like three times."
Rhea Ripley had the final laugh in the rivalry with the duo as she regained the Women's World Championship on the RAW Netflix premiere. She also delivered a Riptide to Dirty Dom. However, Mami no longer has the gold, as she lost the title to IYO SKY a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, Morgan won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. The duo will defend the title at WrestleMania 41 with a Tag Team Gauntlet Match announced to determine the number one contenders for the title.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
