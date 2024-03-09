Dominik Mysterio sends an interesting message to Rhea Ripley after his wedding

Dominik Mysterio took to social media to send a message to Rhea Ripley after she dedicated an Instagram post to him and his wife, Marie Juliette.

Mysterio and Ripley are stablemates in The Judgment Day. The two superstars have also been working closely as an on-screen pairing.

Taking to Instagram, Mysterio reacted to Ripley's Instagram post where she congratulated her stablemate for tying the knot. Reacting to the same, "Dirty" Dom commented with the heart emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Mysterio's comment on Ripley's Instagram post:

Rhea Ripley commented on possibly distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley wasn't accompanied by Dominik Mysterio. This led to the WWE Universe speculating that The Eradicator was starting to distance herself from Mysterio.

In an interview with Gorilla Podcast, Ripley addressed the rumors surrounding her and Mysterio's on-screen partnership. She said:

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, oh no! she's distancing herself from him [Dominik]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing."

Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion. She will defend her title at WrestleMania 40 against Becky Lynch, who won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender.

Expect Mysterio to corner "Mami" for her match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

What are your thoughts on the Ripley-Mysterio partnership? Sound off in the comment section.

