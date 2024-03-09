Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after he gets married to long-term girlfriend

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a message to fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio after the latter got married to long-term girlfriend Marie Juliette.

Dirty Dom and Mami have been involved in an on-screen relationship ever since the former turned heel and betrayed his father Rey Mysterio to join The Judgment Day. However, the two have their separate love lives outside the WWE Universe as Rhea is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews while Dominik has been with Marie since his high school days.

Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette tied the knot recently, with top WWE stars such as Austin Theory and Damian Priest attending the ceremony. Rhea Ripley was also present at her close friend's special day. Mami sent out a message to Dirty Dom after the wedding, congratulating the couple on the start of their new journey.

Rhea Ripley commented on distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been involved in an on-screen relationship for nearly two years. However, the duo are not often seen with each other these days.

Mami commented on the surprising turn of events during a recent interview, noting that she's more focused on her rivalries for now.

She said these words recently:

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, oh no! she's distancing herself from him [Dominik]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing".

Rhea Ripley is a marked woman in WWE currently, with Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Nia Jax gunning for her Women's World Championship title. She will put the gold on the line against The Man at WrestleMania XL.

Dominik Mysterio, meanwhile, faced Gunther in a singles match at RAW last week and suffered a brutal beating at the hands of the Ring General. Dom's road to WrestleMania looks uncertain as he is not involved in any storyline of his own currently.

