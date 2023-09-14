Dominik Mysterio sends a message to Jey Uso after recent confrontation

Dominik Mysterio recently took to Twitter to send a message to Jey Uso after their recent confrontation.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey teamed up with Kevin Owens in a losing effort against Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Dominik, who had previously offered Jey a spot in The Judgment Day, taunted the former Bloodline member with a recent tweet. The North American Champion tweeted out a GIF of Snoop Dogg.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's hilarious tweet aimed at Jey:

On RAW, a miscommunication between Jey and Owens led to a big victory for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Teddy Long previously commented on Dominik Mysterio offering Jey Uso a spot in The Judgment Day

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long claimed that the segment between Jey and Dominik gained his interest. He was intrigued to see if the 38-year-old would make the move and join The Judgment Day, after jumping ship to Monday Night RAW. Long said:

"The one thing that gained my interest was on Monday, I got the chance to see Dominik approaching Jey Uso there and trying to give him the speech, 'I know how you feel being lonely and left all alone and when your family turns your back on you.' This is really interesting right here to see. Would Jey Uso make that move? But it's really something to think about. I'm really keeping my eye out on this one,"

At the Payback premium live event, Jey joined the red brand after an announcement by Cody Rhodes. He had previously "quit" WWE on an episode of SmackDown, after being betrayed by Jimmy Uso at SummerSlam.

Should Jey join The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!