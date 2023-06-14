Dominik Mysterio sends a message to WWE Superstar who was recently arrested

Dominik Mysterio is no stranger to being locked up behind bars. Taking to Twitter, he sent a message to WWE star Tony D'Angelo after the latter was recently arrested on NXT TV.

During a recent edition of NXT, D'Angelo was interrogated by an on-screen officer for the incident involving Pretty Deadly. The D'Angelo Family (Tony and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo) beat Kit Wilson and Elton Prince in the first-ever Trunk Match at NXT Spring Breakin' 2023 before tossing them into the lake.

This was WWE's way of writing Pretty Deadly off NXT television, as they were called up to SmackDown as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. WWE continued D'Angelo's storyline on this week's NXT as he remained behind bars.

Taking to Twitter, Dominik sent a message of solidarity to the NXT star.

"Only the strong survive…TonyDangeloWWE," wrote Dominik.

Vince Russo claimed that he still can't take Dominik Mysterio seriously as a WWE Superstar

Dominik Mysterio has grown into one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent times since joining The Judgment Day last year.

However, Vince Russo still can't take Dominik seriously as a WWE Superstar. Speaking on Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer stated that the 26-year-old looked like a "kid" and was far from being a feared heel.

"I don't know. He is still. For me personally, this is just me. He is still not somebody I take very seriously, and here's why I don't take him seriously, guys. I'm just being honest with you. I love Rey Mysterio. I love Dominik. I am talking as a television viewer. He looks like a kid. He just looks like a kid! He doesn't look threatening," said Russo.

Dominik will face Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event in London. A win against The American Nightmare would be huge for the young WWE star.

