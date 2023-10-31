The NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio had an NSFW reaction to a WWE Superstar sending a cryptic message to Damian Priest, and it's not Drew McIntyre.

The star in question is JD McDonagh, who has been trying to get his way into the Judgment Day faction ever since he has been in contact with Finn Balor. However, The Archer of Infamy has not been a big fan of including the 33-year-old star in their faction.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is out there taking care of business for the group and possibly recruiting more stars, with the likes of Drew McIntyre and even Seth Rollins. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion has straight-up denied Mami's offer. Meanwhile, the conversation between The Scottish Warrior and the female star is still a secret.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, McDonagh went face-to-face against Rollins. The closing moments of the bout saw Priest with his Money in the Bank briefcase at the ringside.

However, The Archer of Infamy did not help the 33-year-old star and suffered an awful upset at the hands of Seth Rollins. This did not sit well with JD McDonagh, and he sent a cryptic message to Priest.

Dom Dom sent an NSFW message to the potential Judgment Day member to chill for a while.

Dominik Mysterio will defend his title on upcoming WWE show

On the upcoming episode of WWE NXT, Dirty Dom is slated to defend his North American Championship against Nathan Frazer.

The two men have been involved in a program since a backstage problem on an episode of RAW. On the following episode of NXT, Frazer and young Mysterio started a brawl from backstage, which led to the ring.

Hence, on the Night Two Halloween Havoc, Dominik Mysterio will defend his title against Frazer as a part of their rivalry. Only time will tell if the Judgment Day member will retain his North American Championship.

What did you think of Dominik Mysterio's NSFW message to JD McDonagh? Sound off in the comments section below.

