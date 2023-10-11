Dominik Mysterio sends a special message to Rhea Ripley on her birthday

Love and best wishes have been flowing in for WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, who is celebrating her 27th birthday today. On the special occasion, Dominik Mysterio also took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Mami.

Dirty Dom has thrived in WWE since turning heel and aligning with The Judgment Day. Rhea has played a prominent role in bringing over the NXT North American Champion to the other side, and the duo's on-screen pairing has been a major hit among fans and critics alike. The Eradicator also played a major role in Dominik's first singles title win in the company.

Dominik Mysterio had a special message for Rhea Ripley on the latter's special day. The 26-year-old called her fellow stablemate "world's best MAMI" and a "young legend."

Rhea Ripley was present at ringside for Dominik Mysterio's match on WWE NXT

Last night's edition of NXT went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and Shawn Michaels and Co. were more than ready for it. The show was loaded with top stars such as John Cena, The Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, and Paul Heyman being present. Jade Cargill also showed up on WWE's third brand after making her first appearance at Fastlane.

The show also featured Dominik Mysterio in action, who took on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship, with LA Knight being the special guest referee. The match was set up by Cody Rhodes, who acted as the guest General Manager for the night. Dirty Dom was also accompanied by Rhea Ripley for the match.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh also tried to interfere in the bout, but the duo were handled by LA Knight. The Eradicator then tried to take out Dragunov with her title belt, but Trick Williams pulled her off the apron and caught her. In the end, the NXT Champion was able to retain his title.

