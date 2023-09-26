On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio will defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee. This would mark his second defense of the title on the red brand, making him the first person ever to defend an NXT title more than once on RAW, with his first one coming against Sami Zayn.

The interesting fact was noted by X user @WWEStats, who also highlighted that his North American title defense would make Dominik just the 6th person in history to defend an NXT title on RAW.

"Tonight, [Dominik Mysterio] is scheduled to defend the WWE NXT North American Title on Raw. It'll be the 6th time a #WWENXT title is defended on Raw, and "Dirty" Dom will become the FIRST Superstar with TWO NXT-branded championship defenses on the Monday night program."

Dominik Mysterio's run as the WWE NXT North American Champion so far

After failing to capture the undisputed Tag Team Championships alongside Damian Priest, Dominik redirected his attention towards the third brand. There, he set his sights on Wes Lee's North American Championship and ended up defeating the NXT star for the title in July.

Winning the title gave Dominik bragging rights over his own father as he slammed Rey once more on a recent edition of The Bump:

"Not at all. You know, I think it's kind of sad that he [Rey Mysterio] feels the need to win a title to try to overshadow what I'm doing. It doesn't matter cause he's the United States Champion, I'm the champion of all of North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico... I think it's sad that my dad feels the need to try and overshadow me with his singles title, but whatever. He's a deadbeat," said Dominik.

During his reign, Dominik has faced and successfully defended the title against Butch, Sami Zayn, Mustafa Ali, Wes Lee, and Dragon Lee. Do you think Lee can beat Dominik in their rematch tonight? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.