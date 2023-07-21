Dominik Mysterio shuts up critics of first ever singles title win with two-word message

Dominik Mysterio shuts up his critics with a two-word message on social media.

Ever since Dominik Mysterio joined Judgment Day, he has come into his own and become one of the top heels in the business. He can generate heat without even saying a word.

After several months under the tutelage of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, the 26-year-old has finally struck gold. This past week on NXT, Dominik challenged Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Both men put on a fantastic match, but Dominik picked up a surprise win after his Judgment Day stablemates interfered.

This win was Dominik's first singles title win since his debut and his first title win since turning heel. Following the win, he took to social media to silence his critics with a two-word message.

"Stay mad," Mysterio wrote.

Check out the tweet here.

Dominik's tweet

Dominik Mysterio is "the best at everything," according to Rhea Ripley

It's no surprise that Dominik and Rhea's pairing has been a massive success in the WWE. Whether you love or hate them, it's hard to deny their chemistry.

Hence, when Dominik won the NXT North American Championship, Rhea Ripley seemed one of the first to react to the ring. She took to Instagram to post a story with the following caption:

"@dominik_35 is the best at EVERYTHING!"

Check out the screengrab of Rhea Ripley's story here.

This screengrab captures Rhea's emotions.

This win against Wes Lee should help propel Dominik's already flourishing career to new heights and may even result in greater things in the future.

