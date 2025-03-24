Dominik Mysterio spotted with major rival amid Judgment Day implosion speculation

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was recently spotted with a major rival and a popular tag team ahead of Monday Night RAW. The stars are currently in Glasgow, Scotland, for the penultimate red brand's show of the ongoing European Tour.

Earlier today, A-Town Down Under's Austin Theory took to his Instagram stories to post his picture alongside Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and teammate Grayson Waller. Interestingly, Theory and Waller, currently feuding with The YEET Master, have been spotted with Mysterio several times off the air. The Judgment Day member has also wrestled Uso on multiple occasions, including twice earlier this month at house shows in Germany.

The Judgment Day has been one of the most popular factions in WWE in recent times. However, tension has been mounting among the stablemates over the last few months, hinting at a potential split. Mysterio has also teased the addition of a new member to the group.

Here are screengrabs of Austin Theory's Instagram story:

Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, and A-Town Under pose for a picture. [Images via Austin Theory's IG story]

Wrestling veteran calls out WWE for not going ahead with a major storyline involving Dominik Mysterio

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his take on WWE opting out of going ahead with a storyline involving Dirty Dom, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

The 27-year-old offered a handshake to The Eradicator after the Australian defeated The Güerita to regain the Women's World Title on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this year. However, Ripley had none of it and took out her former partner.

Speaking on a recent edition of Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo noted that WWE missed a huge opportunity by not going ahead with the storyline. He added that the Triple H-led creative team does not put much effort into The Judgment Day's booking.

"Bro, they dropped the ball with Liv and Dominik. Remember when Dominik was trying to make up with Rhea Ripley on that pay-per-view [RAW Netflix debut]? It never went anywhere. I don't feel sorry for them. They never put any effort into this group. All they do is Dominik goes out there everytime and interferes in the matches. This group has zero, zero juice, man," Russo opined. [From 4:47 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio unintentionally cost Finn Balor the WWE Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker last week. It remains to be seen if it will have any effect on The Judgment Day's future as a group.

