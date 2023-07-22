Dominik Mysterio successfully completes first title defense in controversial manner

Dominik Mysterio successfully completed his first title defense after picking up a controversial victory tonight on WWE SmackDown.

This past week on NXT, Dominik challenged Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. After a back-and-forth match, Rhea Ripley got involved in the match and helped Dominik pick up the surprising win over Lee.

Both Dominik and Rhea were present at SmackDown tonight. However, the new NXT North American Champion was already challenged to his first title defense by Butch. Shawn Michaels made an appearance on the blue brand to make the match official.

Butch and Dominik engaged in a back-and-forth contest. Midway through the match, Rhea Ripley tried to hand Dominik a steel chain which was then snatched away by Ridge Holland.

Pretty Deadly then came out to the ring and distracted Ridge and Butch before running away. This allowed Ripley to attack Butch from behind while the referee was still distracted by Dominik.

Dominik then capitalized by sending him into the ring post before picking up the win.

Dominik Mysterio is still the NXT North American Champion

With Dominik as champion, it looks like he might be getting a lot more challengers for his North American title.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio's first title defense? Sound off in the comment section.

